Storytree Wants Families To Spin, Share, And Save Good Yarns

Storytree is out to solve a problem that’s been bothering baby boomers and the elderly. They love to talk on the phone and visit with their younger family members, but they don’t feel like they get to often enough. When they do connect, the stories they share aren’t

preserved– and sending videos back and forth is cumbersome.

Inspired by these groups, their gripes, and StoryCorps, Matthew Sullivan and Zach Weiner recently launched the Storytree website, a digital online storytelling community for families.

Users create their own “storytrees” and are given the option to either record a story or ask a family member to respond to a question via video, photo, or audio recording. Someone might ask a grandparent how they met their spouse, for example, or about their first car.

Sullivan originally came up with the concept in a class at Stanford’s d. school that focused on human-centered design projects. Weiner, then studying in Stanford’s Computer Science department, joined his mission. With a team of three other people, they have been working on Storytree full-time for the past three months. They managed to raise seed funding from 500startups and the Designer Fund. Sullivan says Storytree aims to raise additional funds, soon.