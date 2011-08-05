Mobile Apps That Reward Impoverished Students With Food, Medicine

It’s a choice that no one should have to make: ditch school so that you can make a little money for your family, or go to school in the hopes that one day you will be able to climb out of poverty (but in the meantime, live without food). MPowering wants to eliminate those choices and make education more immediately gratifying, with a little help from mobile technology.

The organization, founded by veterans of Salesforce.com and Apple, is partnering with nonprofits in the developing world to provide food, medicine, and more to people in places like Orissa, India (the poorest state in the country, but one that has high cell phone penetration) who perform positive actions like going to school or taking advantage of prenatal care.

Here’s how it works: mPowering finds places where people are living on

less than $2 per day, partners with local nonprofits, and develops

mobile apps that help residents move out of poverty. Onsite programs offer incentives for “life-enhancing behavior.”

“The ultra poor

spend 80 percent of their income on food but still fail to

meet their daily nutritional

needs, explains Kamael Ann Sugrim, a cofounder of mPowering, in an interview with the Stanford Social Innovation Review. “That leads

to people making short-term decisions because they’re hungry.

We want to help them make

long-term decisions that will

lead them out of poverty.”