Wii Are Not Amused

What could Nintendo possibly cook up as a successor to the world dominating Wii console? On the market since 2006, the Wii features woefully outdated hardware and its two main challengers–Microsoft’s Xbox 360 and Sony’s PlayStation 3–have released me-too motion-control gaming products. It’s time for Nintendo to update.

For the Wii’s next act, I assumed HD output was a given, along with graphics capabilities on par with or better than the competitors. I could also imagine things like a vitality sensor, so a gamer’s heart rate would impact their experience. Or 3-D output. Or something breakthrough. Maybe the Wii 2 would be a hologram machine.

I was wrong. The Wii U (a clangingly awful name, I think) turns out to be a touchscreen tablet, lined on the margins with familiar video game controller buttons. The idea behind this new controller is that players can expect even familiar game concepts to feel like an entirely new breed, just as motion control gave sword-fighting and tennis games a new raison d’etre.

In a Wii U demo called “Chase Mii,” four characters trying to find a fifth run a maze using standard Wiimotes, the screen split into quadrants. The prey, however, plays on the Wii U screen, with his own personal view–because if the other players could see his screen, they’d know where he was.

That concept came from a game released back in 2003. Nintendo creative guru Shigeru Miyamoto designed it with one of his idols, Pac-Man creator Toru Iwatani. It was called Pac-Man Vs. and was released for the Nintendo GameCube. In Pac-Man Vs. the player in the role of Pac-Man would use a Game Boy Advance screen to run around a maze eating pellets, fruits, and pretzels, while others played on the TV as the ghosts chasing him.

The world wasn’t as wireless as it is today, so a kiddie-looking connector cable was sold to link the game-playing devices required for Pac-Man Vs. Gamers had to obtain multiple copies of the game, plus two different consoles, and the cable, to play it. That’s a lot of fuss and investment. The game bombed, then.