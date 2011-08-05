The Soylentularity, The Zizekularity, And Three Dozen Other Alternatives To The Singularity

The Singularity. That exciting future moment drawing all too near when artificial intelligence finally surpasses the human variety, leading to an unimaginable Matrix-like universe of virtual reality, immortality, and….

Bor-ing. We’ve all heard that before. What about some new ideas?

Currently a group of “cranky futurists” is collaborating on a hilarious Google Docs presentation that lays out 30 or 40 just-as-plausible alternatives to the Singularity. Some favorites:

THE GROUPONULARITY In which aggregate consumer purchasing power + pricing algorithms +

applied captology, allows your mother (working in concert with everyone else’s mother) to reduce the price of 99% of mainstream consumer goods to ~0. The global economy is replaced by something almost equally improbable. Unfortunately, it’s composed entirely of Jet-Ski adventure days, bread makers, and underwhelming restaurant meals. —@justinpickard

THE HILARULARITY In which LOLSec, an angry cult of unemployed programmers, initiates a self-replicating bot attack that manages to delete all non-comedy content on the public Internet and replaces it with LOLs.

And we laughed and laughed forever…–@changeist