Five Ways To Solve The Diabetes Crisis With Data-Driven Design

A staggering one in four Americans suffer from diabetes or pre-diabetes, making the disease one of the biggest health epidemics in the U.S. There is no cure in sight, and the pace of innovation in both prevention and treatment has been slow. The Data Design Diabetes challenge competition asks entrants to develop a scalable, data-driven product (which uses open data sets available from the government) that can benefit anyone in the diabetes ecosystem–that is, patients, caregivers, health care providers, and family members.

This week, the Sanofi-aventis -sponsored challenge revealed the five semi-finalists (out of over 100 entries), all of whom will take home $20,000 and participate in a “virtual incubator,” receiving advice and mentorship from health care industry leaders on their concepts.

“The design principles are so key here because we don’t want to create another app that’s just going to be out there. We want to put something forward that’s going to be lasting from a patient perspective,” says Dennis Urbaniak, VP of U.S. Diabetes at Sanofi-aventis and one of the competition’s judges.

These are, according to Sanofi-aventis, some of the most creative, useful data-driven solutions for diabetes patients.

Wellfra.me

Designed by Trichan Panch, the founder of My Care Apps, this mobile app is designed to help diabetics identify health risk factors through challenges and rewards. The key to the app is a risk calculation engine that lets patients pinpoint behaviors that they want to change and use aggregated experiences from similar patients to see the potential outcome of that change (i.e. the impact of quitting smoking on heart attack risk, or the impact of weight loss on blood pressure reduction). The app also provides real-time calculations of the percentage of risk reduced, potential financial costs and benefits, and, of course, the ability to share achievements through social media channels.