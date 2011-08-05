Booyah Brings Monopoly To The Real World–With Real Money

Booyah is a fast-growing mobile gaming company that’s poised to be a leader in the space. Sure there’s Zynga and a host of promising companies that are reaping profits developing mobile games. However, from what little interaction I’ve had with mobile gaming, I can safely say there will be room for a number of leading companies in the next decade and beyond.

Once I got over my association of the word “Booyah” as a TV catchphrase, it became clear that there was a true passion for creating games in the full-floor offices of Booyah across the street from San Francisco’s AT&T Park. Founder and CEO Keith Lee is an ex-pat of the video gaming industry, having worked on hit franchises Diablo and World of Warcraft. I stopped in to see what professional game makers can do in the new era of mobile location.

Howard Lindzon is the co-founder and CEO of StockTwits–a social network for traders and investors to share real-time ideas and information. StockTwits was recently named one of the 10 Most Innovative Web Companies in 2011 by Fast Company and one of the 50 Best Websites by Time magazine.