The Warehouse Where No Crime Is Forgotten

A new crime-busting warehouse is helping officers spot crime trends as they develop in real time. IBM ‘s Crime Information Warehouse (CIW) is a lean, mean data-mining machine that puts all the little pieces of the puzzle together to help police anywhere connect crimes, spot trends, and crack cases faster, sometimes even before new crimes happen.

Police departments excel at capturing information, but there’s no efficient structure for dealing with where all that crime data goes afterwards. Critical case information ends up sitting in pockets across many departments and it’s left to officers to tirelessly track it down. That’s less time spent doing what they were trained to do–solve the crimes.

That’s where the CIW steps in. The software solution currently being applied in Richmond, Virginia, New York City, and Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, acts as a repository for crime related data, pulling information from multiple standalone systems to give officers a one-stop access point for all their data needs. Integrated crime statistics made available in real time can revolutionize policing tactics, making it “predictive”–if officers can see the trends forming through patterns in the data, they can more likely prevent any further similar crimes.

“Analytics recently identified a neighborhood as having a spike in thefts from vehicles,” says John Warden, Manager, Business Performance Section, Edmonton Police Service. “Officers were assigned to go door to door in the area canvassing the occupants for further information. They spent about four high-visibility hours talking to the community residents. No one was arrested or identified as a suspect, but there were no further thefts from vehicles in the area for three weeks.”

Data-driven crime prevention began with the introduction of CompStat (computer statistics) by the NYPD in 1993. A multilayered initiative, it employs geographic information systems to generate crime maps that officers can use in weekly meetups to employ new strategies to cut crime. Credited with decreasing felony rates in New York city, the program is successfully being used across many agencies in the U.S. to address spikes in crime.

The CIW [PDF] adds the critical element of speed, mining data in real time to provide a holistic view. IBM developed the solution to synthesize bits of data into actionable intelligence; using GIS mapping, advanced software, and visualization tools, the warehouse can clean, gather, link and sift through large amounts data to discover correlations and patterns, delivering it directly to officers in the field.

Having a tool to do all the grunt work speeds up things. For instance, a detective looking for a person at a location could be sent data on any other people living there, their connection to the suspect, criminal history if any and previous callouts to that address. An officer could get an email alert when a person concerned with an investigation is arrested elsewhere. Forensically, the solution could help reconstruct events to figure out what went on in the area in the lead-up to the crime.