Augmented Reality Kills The QR Code Star

Augmented reality leader Layar just took its system to a whole new level by installing a real-world object recognition protocol that’s a little like Google’s Goggles. In one swoop it may have turned AR apps from intriguing, inspiring, and occasionally useful toys into serious tools for information discovery and, of course, advertising. Let’s call it hacking the real world.

AR was a tech that really grabbed the headlines over the last couple of years, propelled by increasing ubiquity of smartphones with always-on Net connections, sensors, and high-quality rear-facing cameras. This tech trinity allowed clever apps to work out where the phone was in the world, what direction it was looking at and then deliver useful information to the phone user, such as where the nearest Metro station was, and how to get there. But creating digital “events” in the AR world required developers or users to tag reality with geo-located flags–actual fixed positions in space–which limited its usefulness for more spontaneous access to data.

Which is where Layar Vision changes everything: What if you could hold your AR-enabled iPhone up to something in real life that you just came across–say the cover of Fast Company magazine–and get an overlay of data about it, perhaps an option to click to this web page or a special offer of subscriptions? That’s something Maarten Lens-Fitzgerald, founder of Layar, suggested to us is one of the most powerful exploits of the new tech. Vision really does behave like Google Goggles does: When Layar “sees” an item it recognizes, wherever it may be, it returns data to your phone immediately. In Google’s case it’s just its traditional search result list, accessed in a very visual way. In Layar, it results in whatever action has been associated with the object. All it takes, Maarten explains, is for the developer to choose the planar object they’d like to be recognizable, upload it to Layar’s servers to act as a fingerprint, and then the app does all the rest.

The object can be anything from a poster to a magazine to a small item, and the action can be anything from overlaying a 3-D graphic to playing a video file to sending you to a web page. Maarten was careful to note “I really think that for the publishing industry it’ll work best” at first: “Say you just wrote a book and want to market it. Upload a picture of the cover to our server” and then you can “link a bio, a photo of the author, a video or you can show a 3-D object, for instance a spaceship if it’s a sci-fi novel.” And from there, for the user who sees the AR effect, it’s “so easy then to say ‘I Like this’ or ‘I’ll Tweet this or comment on this,'” perhaps meaning the “real world can now be very easily linked to the digital world.”