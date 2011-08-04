Flickr Hits 6 Billion Photos, Mobile Ad Firms Grow, Time Warner Profits, iTunes’ Streaming Powers, Microsoft’s Arduino Rival

Flickr Hits 6 Billion Photos . On the heels of Instagram announcing a whopping 150 million photos uploaded, Flickr has announced that with this photo , the Yahoo-owned photo-sharing service has hit 6 billion images. Flickr is now seeing 2,500 new images per minute, and uploads increasing by 20% yearly. Still, while such a large figure is certainly nothing to scoff at, Facebook is estimated to be receiving more than 6 billion photos– every month . –AC

–Updated 4:20 p.m. EST

Augme Tech Buys Hipcricket, Bumps Up Mobile Ads. Augme Technologies is an up-and coming ad company in the mobile ad space, and demonstrating exactly how “up” it is, it’s just forked over some $44.5 million for Hipcricket–another mobile ad and marketing agency. With efforts in SMS and QR code marketing too, Augme is now supremely well positioned to make the most of the explosion in mobile Net advertising. Expect to see more of its name. –KE

–Updated 8:50 a.m. EST

Time Warner Profits Up. Time Warner’s just revealed its finances, and revenues are up 10% year on year–causing the firm to up its predictions for the rest of the year. It’s actually the company’s highest growth since 2007, and The Hangover Part 2, True Blood and Mortal Kombat 9 are behind much of the success. Another big hit is its streaming HBO Go service, with 85% of Go users watching more HBO than they did before…but investment in the future of Go, aiming for new content, slightly dinted this quarter’s margins in the expectation it’ll lead to more income later in the year. –KE

iTunes Getting Real Streaming Powers. When we heard about iCloud, one of its tricks seemed sensible in an era of disappearing unlimited broadband–the ability to re-download music but not to stream it–but it looked like Apple was missing out on a fast-developing music market, championed by the likes of Spotify. Now data’s emerged that Apple’s actually re-jigging its servers to allow music streaming (and also TV and movies too) via “iTunes Replay.” The system is under test inside Apple, and may well keep its name to distinguish it from iCloud’s more file and messaging-orientated offers. –KE