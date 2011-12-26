Leadership Hall Of Fame: The Best Business Autobiographies

• Mary Kay: Miracles Happen by Mary Kay Ash Mary Kay Ash, founder of Mary Kay Cosmetics: The woman behind the hugely successful cosmetics company talks about her life, her work, and how to sell.

• Let My People Go Surfing: The Education of a Reluctant Businessman

by Yvon Chouinard



The bohemian executive, and founder of Patagonia, talks about creating the company, making profit responsibly, and creating an enjoyable company culture.

• Direct from Dell: Strategies that Revolutionized an Industry

by Michael Dell and Catherine Fredman



A look at how Dell grew the small PC company into an industry powerhouse.

• Iacocca: An Autobiography

by Lee Iacocca with William Novak



The legendary car exec on growing up during WWII, starting at the car company, and the success he created there.

• Confessions of an Advertising Man

by David Ogilvy



The famous ad man on how he got into the advertising business and the moves he made there.

• The HP Way: How Bill Hewlett and I Built Our Company

by David Packard



The cofounder of Hewlett Packard answers these questions and more: How was the company founded? How was it named? And how did he help create a company that promotes creativity?

• Body and Soul: Profits with Principles, the Amazing Success Story of Anita Roddick & the Body Shop

by Anita Roddick



The founder of The Body Shop tells readers how she created her business and how she instilled it with social responsibility.