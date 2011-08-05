Smaller Businesses Have The Edge When It Comes To Social Media

Author Michael Brito has an excellent presentation based on his book Smart Business, Social Business, in which he points out how difficult it is for organizations to become social, and what that effort will mean in terms of organizational change. Since 1995, Brito says, the Internet has empowered customers. But it’s taken 15 years for business to truly try to reach out and engage. And it’s particularly difficult for large organizations, whose hulking ships are much more difficult to turn around than a sleek upstart speedboat.

Here the advantage is definitely on the side of the small, the new, the nimble. Larger organizations must break down silos, invent new processes, and protect against wayward employees who are not close enough to the organization’s vision

to embody it. In many organizations, the only customer that’s heard from is the

disgruntled customer.

Small organizations don’t have that problem. They can be social businesses from the start. They can literally get in the car and seek out the customer. They can connect and get to know him.

Last month, my friend Ryan Kuder of mini-review app Bizzy asked me to suggest a venue for a meetup in Phoenix. It turns out Ryan was going on the road with some members of his team to get to know his customers. You can see photos here. Their road trip was 2700 miles. Bizzy’s team is home now, but Jimdo’s team is just going on the road. Jimdo is a free website creator with 4,000,000 users in Europe, Asia, and South America that just opened a U.S. headquarters in San Francisco. One of its co-founders has actually relocated here.

Jimdo has traditionally made its product road map from online customer requests, but they decided to go a step further in the U.S., and find out what their U.S. customers think, so they can tailor their customer acquisition strategies better. After getting their feet on the ground for a few months, the Jimdo team decided to go on a 5-city tour to meet customers in person. If the five-city tour works out for them, they plan to expand it. They’ve named it the 5(00) city tour. They aspire to be local as well as global.