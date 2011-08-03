Apple Round-Up: iPhone Launch Times, iCloud’s Arrival, Netflix Competition

Until recently, we’d been thinking the iPhone 5 would arrive in the August-September timeframe, with the date firming up around the mid-September period. This notion came from numerous sources, including evidence from AT&T and information shared with Fast Company by a source inside Apple.

But while fresh data says China’s Pegatron has been contracted to deliver 10 million iPhone 5s for September, other than this, there’s also been a lot of noise about an October launch timescale. And it’s even seemed certain that Canada will get the new device on October 1st. If this latter is true, it would clash with Apple’s recent habit of launching new devices in numerous territories at the same time (to keep sales up high and to quash gray market exports), and this could actually make the October date more believable rather than assuming a dual-date launch.

iPhone 5 Design

We’ve heard more and more about the iPhone 5 design over the months: At first we’d heard it may get an all-metal makeover, and then it seemed it may get a bigger screen and a slightly skinnier teardropped chassis. Now it seems the phone may be both taller and wider than the iPhone 4, which could hint that the edge-to-edge screen could even approach 4 inches. Leaked case designs from China, made to agree with an engineering prototype shared by Apple, seem to underline this fact.

But sources suggest the iPhone 5 will retain many of the features of the iPhone 4, with the upgrade being more cosmetic than many suspect.

Two iPhones?