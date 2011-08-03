Stuck at the Airport? A Dozen Tips for Staying Surprisingly Productive.

When I was conducting my own personal census of the most productive places on the planet to work, airports did not quite ascend to the top of the list. In fact, they didn’t make the list at all. For one thing, layovers usually aren’t long enough to get work done.

But let’s assume for a moment you are at the airport and have no choice — your flight’s not going anywhere anytime soon. You’re grounded. But you’ve got work to do. What to do? And, more important, where to do it?

(1) The Business Lounge Is Your Friend. First place to check is your airport’s lounge. Many now offer one-day passes to their business lounges. Different airlines have different clubs and policies, but many provide access for a nominal fee. It really pays to do your research, for a club means access to a business center equipped with desks, dataports, computers, wireless hot spots, even old-fashioned faxes. In other word, all of the communications goodies.





(2) Beware Closing Time. If you’re a club member, you may be able to bring a guest. A caveat: Check on club hours, because some begin closing their doors at 8 PM,, depending upon the airport. (Don’t forget to score whatever snacks, etc., you need from terminal shops or restaurants before they shut.)

(3) Kiosks In a Pinch. If you don’t gain access to an airline club, the other options are not nearly so attractive or convenient but can still get the job done. An Internet kiosk is one such alternative. They are certainly not as comfortable or spacious, however, and sometimes they are not inexpensive. Moreover, kiosks are not as secure as the relaxed confines of a business center. For one, you cannot wander from your laptop to grab a coffee as you can in an airline club. And if you’re really lucky, you might be stuck in an airport that has its own Wi-Fi — some are even free — just make dead certain that you are logging into a secure network.

(4) Share the Power. Beyond the club and the kiosk, there is a large gap in service for dedicated laptoppers. What it boils down to is a competition for electrical outlets. Although many airports have retrofitted certain areas with power strips and even plug-in stations, airport gate areas were never designed with the road warrior in mind. The closer to your gate, the less likely you’ll be to find an electrical outlet unfilled by someone’s power cord. Consider bringing a compact surge suppressor, power strip, or extension cord to share that electric moment.