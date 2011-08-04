Unchecked Spam Ads Infiltrate Facebook, Hijack Dealzon Brand

Over the past few weeks, Facebook users may have noticed one spectacular deal advertised on the social network for discount-gadget site Dealzon.com: an iPad 2, for only $11.37.

There’s just a few issues with the ad: Dealzon has never advertised on Facebook; it has never offered an iPad 2; and it’s certainly never featured such an expensive device for the price of a three-course meal at T.G.I. Friday’s. But the seductive ads on Facebook, which, much to the anger of Dealzon’s owners, falsely feature the brand name “Dealzon.com,” have lured in thousands and thousands of unsuspecting users, and redirected them to GrabSwag.com, a penny auction site that, on the surface, sells high-end electronics for yard-sale prices: iPods for $0.38, flatscreen TVs for $15, and so forth. In actuality, GrabSwag charges users for each bid placed, regardless of whether or not a user wins the auction, meaning GrabSwag will make out with a bundle of cash for every item sold. (In other words, one would have to spend far more than $15 to win a $15 television; in aggregate, losing bidders would give GrabSwag wheelbarrows more than the original item was even worth–for nothing more than the privilege to bid.)

While it’s an awfully misleading moneymaking scheme, the worst part is that Facebook allows such spam to be advertised on its social network. Only days ago, the Better Business Bureau specifically cautioned consumers of misleading practices by GrabSwag, warning that the site “advertises frequently through Facebook pop-up ads and falsely claims BBB Accreditation.” Call it a downside of Facebook’s remarkable growth: With 750 million users and billions of ad dollars earned annually, the company can’t possibly monitor every sponsorship that lands on its web pages. But for the consumers taken advantage of by GrabSwag’s ads and for the brands like Dealzon damaged by GrabSwag’s false advertising, Facebook must do far more to protect its platform from spam and deceptive practices.

“There are thousands of people coming to our site because of this offer–this unbelievable and ridiculous offer for a $12 iPad,” says Ian Ybarra, cofounder of Dealzon. “That’s horribly damaging to our brand.”

Since reporting the spam to Facebook more than two weeks ago, Ybarra and his team have yet to hear anything back, other than receiving an automated response from Facebook. “We feel like it’s going into a black hole,” he says. But Dealzon has received dozens of responses from users clicking on the supposed deal. “You guys are fake, and false advertisers,” read one complaint sent to Dealzon. “You might call it an advertising ploy but most folks call it lying,” read another.

“We’re having to spend human resources on answering all this hate mail,” Ybarra says. “The ads aren’t going away. What do we do now?”