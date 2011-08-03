Can Ad-Littered Twitter Keep Its Cool?



“You don’t want to ruin [Facebook] with ads, because ads aren’t cool” –Sean Parker (Justin Timberlake) to a young Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg) in The Social Network.

Even factoring in the creative license taken by Aaron Sorkin, Parker’s sentiment is true: Founders of the world’s largest social network had serious concerns about incorporating advertisements, which would eventually become the company’s bread and butter, for fear it might alienate its user base.

Now Twitter is feeling the same growing pains. Last week, the company said it would integrate Promoted Tweets, 140-character ads from brands such as Dell and Starbucks, into user Twitter streams, placing them high in users’ timelines. (Previously, Promoted Tweets would only appear in Twitter search results for relevant keywords.) It’ll rake in serious revenue. But the more Promoted Tweets show up in users’ streams, the more the social network risks turning off its users, either to brands or Twitter itself.

As ads begin flowing through its 200 million user accounts, can Twitter keep its cool?

Yes, believes Forrester Research marketing analyst Sean Corcoran. “At the end of the day, just like Facebook found out, there’s a lot of opportunity to make immediate short-term revenue in advertising,” he says. “When you need to make revenue, it’s something you can turn on–the challenge for [Twitter] is making it so it’s not overly intrusive.”

When Corcoran spoke last week with Adam Bain, president of global revenue at Twitter, Bain stressed the importance of maintaining the right user experience. It’s why a brand’s Promoted Tweet will only appear in a user’s timeline if the user is following that particular brand, and why that tweet-size ad can be dismissed with just one click. “They’re not just slapping ads in front of people’s faces,” Corcoran says.