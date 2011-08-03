Advertising Logic and the Race to the Bottom in Daytime TV

With Oprah Winfrey’s final show coming on the heels of news that soap classics All My Children and One Life to Live were being cancelled, many have declared traditional network daytime television dead. Some would say that the death knell actually came in the two years prior, when CBS pulled the plug on Guiding Light (which had broadcast since 1937) and As the World Turns (which launched in 1956 as the first 30-minute soap). The cancellation of the two shows was the end of Procter & Gamble’s role in producing daytime TV content, the true death of the literal “soap opera” in the U.S.

What’s replacing these iconic programs? The light-tower of Guiding Light was replaced by the Wayne Brady-hosted re-launch of Let’s Make a Deal. The iconic Hughes family of As the World Turns were replaced by a copycat of The View called The Talk (featuring Julie Chen, the wife of CBS exec Les Moonves). And ABC Daytime’s Erica Kane and Vicki Buchanan were tossed aside in favor of food and makeover reality shows.

Now, with news that General Hospital may be shuttering its doors next year as well, it’s more clear than ever that daytime is replacing these engaging and unforgettable figures with programming that–and I don’t think I’m being controversial here–is highly unlikely to be fondly remembered by much of anyone.

What caused this race to the “lowest common denominator”? Such flawed logic seems to be the sad reality (pun intended) of the TV networks. So the question becomes: Where did daytime TV go wrong, and how do we ensure the same fate doesn’t capture the broader worlds of marketing or advertising?

It’s clear that soaps fell on hard times. And Oprah Winfrey has many ventures in her future that justified taking her show off the air. But I think it speaks volumes when you look at what ABC and CBS have lined up to replace these shows (and that, upon canceling the soap opera Passions a few years back, NBC simply added more time to The Today Show).

Ultimately, this speaks to the challenge at the heart of the television model: networks are rewarded for views, not engagement. Ad buyers are looking to place commercials based on how many young adult women are watching. It doesn’t really matter if they’re watching intently or not. It doesn’t much matter if they are passionate about what they’re watching. It just matters that they have a Nielsen box, and they have it dialed to that channel at a particular time.