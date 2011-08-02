7 Ways To Get College Credit Without Taking A College Class

The following is excerpted from The Edupunks’ Guide, a free ebook by Fast Company senior writer Anya Kamenetz. You can download the PDF here and a plain-text ereader version here . For more on edupunk, watch the DIY U video here .

An edupunk is someone who doesn’t want to play by the old college rules. Maybe you have interests that don’t fit the academic mold. Maybe you’re in a remote location. Maybe you have a family, a job, or other responsibilities and you can’t take on life as a full-time student. Maybe you love new technology and new ways of learning. Or maybe you’re just a rebel! In any case, you need to know how to play the system. Here are seven ways to earn college credit without taking a college class, and seven ways to learn material for college credit without taking a college class.

7 Ways to EARN College Credit Without Taking A College Class

1. ACE CREDIT Cost: $45

The American Council on Education is a trade association representing all accredited U.S. colleges. Their Credit Recommendation Service translates approved forms of military and workplace training into recommendations for college credit. Eighteen hundred institutions around the country accept ACE credit; the list includes state universities as well as community colleges.

2. CLEP Exam Cost: $77

The College Board runs the College Level Examination Program. They give 33 separate tests, covering entry-level college subjects in English, business, history, math, science, and foreign languages. The 90 minute exams are administered at testing centers on computers, so you can see your score immediately after you finish. CLEP credits are accepted at 2900 colleges nationwide.