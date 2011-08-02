In Lithuania, They Give Parking Tickets With Tanks

The mayor of Lithuania’s capital, Vilnius, was sick of cars parking in no parking zones and bike lanes. Ticketing the cars–often luxury vehicles, no less–seemed to have little effect. So Mayor Arturas Zuokas has taken matters into his own hands. According to this video, you now park illegally in Vilnius at your own risk. There is the potential that the mayor may drive by and crush your car with a tank:

While, yes, this is surely a staged video with a city owned car, Mayor Zuokas looks crazy enough that he may stay true to his pledge. For cities to create more liveable designs–designs which offer equal access to bikes and pedestrians–there is going to be a steep learning curve for people used to their car-centric culture in which your parking spot trumps a bike lane. Should that learning curve get too steep, then the tanks come out.

Note: We’ve corrected the spelling of Mayor Zuokas’s name

Morgan Clendaniel can be reached by email or on Twitter.