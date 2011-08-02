Using Social Media To Improve Employee Communication, Collaboration, And Even Compensation

It all started a little over a year ago as a crazy idea at Shopify, an Ottawa-based e-commerce software startup: Build a Twitter-inspired

platform where employees can share information on the cool stuff they’re

doing. They gave it a funny name, UNICORN, and turned it loose. Now, just over a year later,

the folks at Shopify are using that crazy idea to redefine the way they communicate, collaborate, and even compensate their employees.

Tobi Lütke,

Shopify CEO, was spending his weekends working on projects and

prototypes. And like clockwork, every Monday he found himself wanting to

tell other people about them. It was during those informal chats that

he discovered two things 1) there were a lot of cases where his fellow

employees were working on something similar and 2) they weren’t sharing

their successes with others. That’s when the idea for the UNICORN was

born.

Tobi and his team decided to create a custom-built social

media platform. In keeping with the “unicorn” theme, they came up with

their own lingo: managers are referred to as wizards, direct reports as

apprentices, and projects as quests. As cool as that might sound (to fantasy geeks, anyway), reaction to UNICORN was mixed. So they went back to the drawing board to look for ways to

increase employee engagement.

“What if we bribed them?” Shopify decided to take a portion of its profits and put them into a pot.

Management then divided the money up equally amongst all employees. When

they found something they liked, they could give that person a cash

bonus. And like magic, the postings increased.

The potential to

receive a cash incentive was just enough of a carrot to get everyone on

board. Then the system took on a life of its own. “When we hit 20,000

followers on Twitter,

someone noticed and posted a message on UNICORN thanking our social

media manager. Right away, there were high fives in the hallways and the

person responsible was walking around with a huge smile on her face”

said Tobi.

Collaboration also improved. Employees started using

the system to break down internal silos. In one case, they were creating

a recruitment video and needed help editing their content. Within two

hours of posting a message on UNICORN, they were able to identify two

people on the team with the exact experience they were looking

for–skills that wouldn’t have been otherwise obvious given their current

roles at the company.