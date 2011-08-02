Ticketmaster Goes To Walmart, Twitter’s $800M Cash Injection, Skype’s iPad App, Facebook’s Ad Moves, LivingSocial Aims East

[Image: Walmart Stores on Flickr]

Drums Of Pretzels, And Now Concert Tix, At Walmart. Ticketmaster just did a deal to sell concert tickets via video displays at Walmarts in 13 states. It gives fans a “way to learn about upcoming events, purchase and take home tickets without leaving their neighborhood,” Ticketmaster CEO Nathan Hubbard said in a statement. A typical deal: N.C. Walmart shoppers save an undisclosed sum on a four-pack of tix to Journey, Jason Aldean, Incubus, and Toby Keith shows in Raleigh and Charlotte. –TG

–Updated 4:20 p.m. EST

Twitter Is $800 Million Richer. Twitter’s just landed an $800 million venture funding deal, led by Russian VC firm DST Global. So say the rumors anyway, but if it’s true it could be the largest such deal in history, and it would push Twitter’s value up to $8 billion–more than double its value at the end of its December funding round. It’s also worth remembering DST invested $400 million in Facebook back in 2009. –KE

Skype Arrives In, Quickly Exits iPad App Store. A full-featured Skype iPad app briefly arrived in the iOS App Store yesterday evening, bringing Skype’s trademark voice and video VoIP powers to the camera-equipped iPad 2 to rival Apple’s own FaceTime. But just as quickly as it arrived, it was removed by Skype, who say it was up “prematurely.” This is confusing–Apple’s in control of iOS app approval, and Skype must certainly have submitted the app officially. Much speculation abounds that it’s due to Microsoft’s involvement in Skype. –KE

–Updated 7:45 a.m. EST