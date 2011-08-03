Recruiting Women To The Burgeoning (But Mostly Male) Host Of Angel Investors

Women philanthropists have traditionally stood back from venture capital startups and angel investing; only 13% of angel investors in the U.S. are women. That’s why Natalia Oberti Noguera, a 2005 Yale graduate, founded an angel-investing bootcamp for women.

Created to increase the ratio of women angel investors in the social good category, Oberti Noguera’s Pipeline Fellowship is announcing a call for applications for women philanthropists who want to be angel investors in social ventures. The classes of 20 women in New York and 10 women in Boston start this year (applications can be found at the Pipeline Fellowship applications page).

Oberti

Noguera wants to take successful women from different

industry areas and show them that they can boost the rise of venture creation by applying their passion for social change and their

experience as philanthropists. Her Pipeline Fellowship will give them hands-on experience

investing in women-led, for-profit social ventures.

The program is specifically designed for women who are first-time angel investors, and expects fellows from a variety of backgrounds, including law, finance, healthcare, the arts, and small business, among others–the common thread being that they want to learn to “invest for good.” Pipeline will provide education on due diligence, term

sheets, valuations, and board governance, and will match each

participant with an experienced angel investor to serve as a role model. Participants will commit to invest in a woman-led for-profit social

venture at the end of the training.

Oberti Noguera discovered through market research

that the ratio of women to men in investing in social ventures and in operating

and founding social ventures was way off. She and other women realized that talented professionals and philanthropists

were leaving great potential female-led companies on the vine.

“The user pain that I felt especially in terms of the numbers of this network was how hard it was to secure funding for for-profit social ventures,” says Oberti Noguera. “There’s a bunch of women in the philanthropic community. But only 13% of women are angel investors. They can change the world by investing in women who do social ventures.”