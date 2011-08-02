The Mysterious, Ice-Cold Canning Of A Prominent Polar Bear Researcher

Earlier this year, prominent members in the House of Representatives announced that we would soon see “investigations” of climate scientists. Now, the government has moved on to investigating the work of wildlife researchers, and the scientific community is aghast. This is the story of Charles Monnet. You don’t know him, but you know his work. And now he is suspended from his job for mysterious reasons.

Charles Monnett is a wildlife researcher with the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, Regulation and Enforcement, (BOEMRE), the government agency charged with extracting energy from underwater coastal land. Monnet wrote the initial paper that has been the basis of the oft-repeated horror stories that polar bears are drowning because there isn’t enough ice for them to rest on. On July 18, he was placed on administrative leave pending an inspector general’s investigation. But BOEMRE has not explained what the investigation is actually about–not

even to Monnett. (Update: The Guardian reports today that on August 9 Monnett will meet with government authorities to discuss “his compliance with government contracting regulations as well as his

relationship with the lead researcher, a reputed polar bear scientist,

Andrew Derocher.”)

According to BOEMRE

spokeswoman Melissa Schwartz, “The agency placed Mr. Monnett on administrative leave for reasons

having nothing to do with scientific integrity, his 2006 journal

article, or issues related to permitting, as has been alleged. Any suggestions or speculation to the contrary are wrong.”

On its website, BOEMRE states that it has “undertaken an aggressive overhaul of the offshore oil and natural gas regulatory process.” Many environmentalists and scientists suspect that this kind of “aggressive” house-cleaning includes silencing voices from within that may hinder fossil fuel exploitation in the Arctic.

How might this biologist threaten an agency that hands out oil and gas drilling permits? Back in 2004, on an official whale survey cruise aimed at identifying possible effects of future oil development, Monnett and colleagues encountered four dead polar bears floating in the open waters of the Arctic Ocean. Although these animals are strong enough swimmers to count as honorary amphibians, a recent storm kept them in the water for too long and the rough seas may also have made it difficult for them to breathe.

Another key factor, however, was the great distance from the nearest floating ice, where a bear could crawl out and get some rest. More and more summer ice is being lost from the northern sea, due at least in part to climate change driven by the burning of fossil fuels. Could it be that Monnett’s peer-reviewed report of this event in the journal Polar Biology works against his bureau’s efforts to promote offshore oil and gas drilling in Alaska? This possibility is difficult to confirm thanks to a gag order on Monnett and reticence on the part of BOEMRE.