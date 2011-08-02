How To Make Your Company Go The Distance, One Mile at a Time

Yesterday, I rode my new bicycle 21 miles on Martha’s Vineyard. Now for some of you, that may not be a big deal, but for me this was an event. I’ll admit, there were times that I watched the local bus go by (with bike racks) and thought to myself, “I should be on that bus.” But instead, I kept peddling while telling myself, “You can do this. All you have to do is take it one mile at a time.”

I know a lot of businesses that have decided to “take the bus,” with the hopes that they will ultimately reach their destination faster and in better condition than if they had slowed down a bit and gotten into fighting shape. They may have arrived at their destination first, but most won’t be able to remain there because they are still carrying excess weight. In business, the finish line is always moving. Economic conditions change, competitors come and go, and the needs of your business vary, depending on where you are in the business life cycle.

Here are some best practices from my most successful clients, who are in tip top shape.

Always be in training mode. A day doesn’t go by when they aren’t thinking of what they can do to be stronger and more agile. They know that if they keep doing the right things, eventually they will achieve the results they desire.

Build on strengths. A 5’8″ athlete recognizes his limitations. He may enjoy the game of basketball, but recognizes early on that his career as a professional player is over before it begins (unless he’s Nate Robinson, that is). Instead, he focuses his attention on a sport like baseball, where he can excel. Stop trying to turn your best sales person into a manager. She is destined for much bigger things. Instead, give her the tools and coaching she needs to be the best there is in the business.

Break goals down so they are achievable. If I had started my day yesterday thinking I was going to pedal for 21 miles, I would have never gotten on my bike. Instead, I used the lessons that I learned in business to get me to the finish line. I broke up my ride into manageable distances and gave myself rewards along the way. Telling those in your organization that you expect them to double revenues this year creates the feeling of doom and gloom all around. But what if you were to tell them that your expectation is a 25 percent increase by mid-year and that you will re-evaluate what can be accomplished when you are halfway through your ride? Breaking up long-term goals into achievable milestones allows people to shift their thinking from, “You can’t be serious” to “Hey, let’s get going!”



Celebrate successes. Every so often, my husband would tell me that I was doing a great job. At each milestone, we would celebrate my success with either a few quiet moments taking in the view or with an actual reward, like my new biking gloves. Taking the time to acknowledge small accomplishments can make a huge difference to those who are giving it their all. The moment of acknowledgment is what counts most. That’s what keeps people going.