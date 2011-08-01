Syrians Upload Ramadan Massacre Footage Onto YouTube With Pen Cameras And Smuggled Tech

On Sunday Syrian tanks assaulted Hama and shelled civilian targets; at least 70 are confirmed dead and hundreds more seriously injured. Observers are calling it the “Ramadan Massacre” since it occurred on the eve of the Muslim holiday.

And in keeping with the recent events of the Arab Spring and overall unrest in the Mideast, one of the Assad regime’s greatest headaches is that activists are uploading videos and still images of the fighting and its aftermath to the Internet.

Syrian anti-government activists are actively promoting the English-language #ramadanmassacre hashtag for Twitter searches; this method remains the easiest method of finding out info on what’s happening in Hama.

YouTube has been flooded by dozens of videos taken by Hama protesters; most of them show scenes of extreme violence and are not safe for work viewing. The graphic videos, which were uploaded yesterday from accounts associated with Syrian dissident groups such as Ugarit News and the Shaam News Network, clearly depict casualties and army shelling of urban targets.