The United States of Apple: How Jobs & Co. Amassed More Cash Than The Federal Government

Get this: Apple now has more money than the U.S. government. According to a report in the Financial Post last week, the U.S. operating balance now stands at roughly $73.8 billion, compared with the $75.9 billion of cash that Apple has on hand. How is it possible that the tech giant has more money that the world’s biggest economic superpower?

We can debate debt ceilings and policy all day long, but something still strikes me here. A company that started the same year our nation was celebrating her 200th birthday is now in a stronger financial position than its home country.

How is it that a single company can become so successful, and in turn change the lives of millions of people around the world? How can a company become not just a financial powerhouse, but also an icon of innovation, design, and culture?

Jobs and team have built something much more special than a cash-creation machine. As Steve likes to say, they have truly put a “ding in the universe.” Their success isn’t rooted in number crunching, cost cutting, or audit controls. No trick-the-customer, deal-of-the-day, or Wall Street gaming. Rather, they’ve built an enduring brand and culture that is now recognized as the most valuable tech company in the world.

Here are five lessons from Apple that we can all embrace to drive success in our companies, careers, and communities:

1.Shatter conventional wisdom. While some ‘fraidy-cat executives cower at thought of straying outside the lines, the folks at Apple live to disrupt. They don’t waste their valuable brainstorm sessions on driving .21% incremental margin or extracting costs by using cheap materials. Instead, they direct their energy toward changing the world.