Airbnb’s Worst Tenant Ever, Apple vs. Samsung, Carbonite IPO, Hulu’s Ad Plans, iPhone Maker’s Million-Robot Plan

Apple Turns On Cloud For Apple TV. Apple’s just released a new operating system update for is “hobby” project Apple TV–cloud-based access to streaming shows you’ve purchased elsewhere via iTunes. It’s essentially a cloud-based locker for TV show content–movies are surely next, as is a bigger roll-out of its iCloud service. –KE
–Updated 12:20 p.m. EST
Airbnb’s Worst Tenant Ever. Warning to users of social-accommodation service Airbnb: You may not want to let Faith Clifton rent out your place. The 19-year-old San Franciscan reportedly trashed one renter’s apartment, stealing everything from iPods and laptops to credit cards and jewelry. The incident has sparked a seemingly endless round of bad press for Airbnb, which just raised $112 million and is fending off equally well-funded competitors in the space. Police officers have since arrested Clifton, who is possibly seen here on her Facebook page (we reached out to confirm, but haven’t heard back), and judging from the few photos available, she’s clearly up to no good. –AC
–Updated 10:30 a.m. EST
Apple Wins Battle Against Samsung In Australia. Apple has alleged, in various courts around the world, that Samsung’s Galaxy tablets are virtual clones of the look, feel, functionality and marketing of its iOS devices. In Australia a judge has just agreed with Apple’s position, and has granted an injunction to bar imports of the Galaxy Tab 10.1 device–Samsung’s Android tablet flagship. Will this set a precedent elsewhere? –KE
–Updated 8:05 a.m. EST
Carbonite’s Cloudy IPO. Carbonite, a paid cloud-storage warehouse service, is prepping for an IPO–making the most of growing awareness about cloud technology, and before competitors like Amazon or Apple seal up much of the consumer-facing industry. The firm is filing for a $106 million offering, and the event will act as a marker for how well the industry is faring. –KE
Hulu’s Ad-Free Plans. According to some cryptic tweet messages at the end of last week, industry-leading web streaming video outfit Hulu may be about to take advertising out of its premium content services. It’s been mooted as a response to public complaints about Hulu ads, but until now the firm has stressed it really is reliant on ads for revenues–even in the paid Hulu Plus system (making it seem similar to paid cable channels it’s challenging on regular TV). The suggestions that it’s considering a “higher-priced” ad-free model are important, and could set a precedent for the rest of the industry. –KE
Iceland’s Crowdsourced Constitution Ready. Iceland, home of the world’s oldest parliament, has been crowdsourcing a new constitution–as befits a new digital era. After the long consultative process, the new constitution is now ready in draft format to go before officials in goverment, and when it becomes official law, the government will be pressured by the public’s demands to be more open and decentralized. –KE
Your 2014 iPhone Will Be Made By Robots. Foxconn, perhaps the best known supplier in Apple’s China-based supply chain, has a bold plan: It wants to replace large numbers of workers with a million robots inside three years. Currently it has 10,000, but by leaping the number up, Foxconn will be able to cut costs due to rising labor prices in China, as well as avoiding controversy (robots don’t commit suicide). There’s no mention of how many of Foxconn’s 1.2 million workers will go, but it’s likely to be many. –KE
–Updated 06:00 a.m. EST
[Image: Flickr user ilya]