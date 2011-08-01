Airbnb’s Worst Tenant Ever, Apple vs. Samsung, Carbonite IPO, Hulu’s Ad Plans, iPhone Maker’s Million-Robot Plan

Apple Turns On Cloud For Apple TV. Apple’s just released a new operating system update for is “hobby” project Apple TV–cloud-based access to streaming shows you’ve purchased elsewhere via iTunes. It’s essentially a cloud-based locker for TV show content–movies are surely next, as is a bigger roll-out of its iCloud service . –KE

–Updated 12:20 p.m. EST

Airbnb’s Worst Tenant Ever. Warning to users of social-accommodation service Airbnb: You may not want to let Faith Clifton rent out your place. The 19-year-old San Franciscan reportedly trashed one renter’s apartment, stealing everything from iPods and laptops to credit cards and jewelry. The incident has sparked a seemingly endless round of bad press for Airbnb, which just raised $112 million and is fending off equally well-funded competitors in the space. Police officers have since arrested Clifton, who is possibly seen here on her Facebook page (we reached out to confirm, but haven’t heard back), and judging from the few photos available, she’s clearly up to no good. –AC

–Updated 10:30 a.m. EST

Apple Wins Battle Against Samsung In Australia. Apple has alleged, in various courts around the world, that Samsung’s Galaxy tablets are virtual clones of the look, feel, functionality and marketing of its iOS devices. In Australia a judge has just agreed with Apple’s position, and has granted an injunction to bar imports of the Galaxy Tab 10.1 device–Samsung’s Android tablet flagship. Will this set a precedent elsewhere? –KE

–Updated 8:05 a.m. EST

Carbonite’s Cloudy IPO. Carbonite, a paid cloud-storage warehouse service, is prepping for an IPO–making the most of growing awareness about cloud technology, and before competitors like Amazon or Apple seal up much of the consumer-facing industry. The firm is filing for a $106 million offering, and the event will act as a marker for how well the industry is faring. –KE