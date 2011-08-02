For Job Seekers, A Cautionary Tale In How To Scare Off Potential Employers

I asked a potential engineering intern if he could meet me downtown and specified the date, time and place that would work for me – including the address. Ten minutes past our meeting time he still hadn’t showed up. So I emailed him and asked if he was in the café and I just missed him somehow. Another five minutes passed and I received a reply email: he was in the wrong place.

He ended up being 20 minutes late to the interview. When he finally arrived he didn’t apologize for being late.

Still, I started the interview by asking what his plans were for the summer. “I already have a job, but I want to work for a start-up,” he said.

I nodded my head prompting him to say more.

“I started a company with two other founders,” he said, and then with a contemptuous tone, “…business-types.”

“Hmm,” I murmured and made a mental note: dislikes “business types.”