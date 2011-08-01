How Management Consultants Can Build A Better World

More and more, nonprofit philanthropists, such as Pierre M. Omidyar and Peter B. Lewis are providing management consulting services to their grantees in order to increase their organizational effectiveness. Good move. In fact, better for the world, considering the vital missions of these NGOs and nonprofits–eliminating poverty and disease and building a more peaceful, sustainable, and prosperous world for all people.

Nonprofits need first-class management consulting services.

Considering the increasing demands on nonprofits for services, and the severe financial constraints on their budgets, nonprofits would surely benefit from outstanding management assistance services. For example, imagine the CEOs of two nonprofits trying to explore strategic alliances–an important option in this environment–while also running their respective enterprises, and without the benefit of any consulting services. Would two for-profit CEOs conceive of such an undertaking? Or be able to do their jobs and manage a strategic alliance thoughtfully and effectively? (One of my nonprofit CEO clients once referred to his job as “changing a tire on a car while it’s speeding down the highway).

Given the size of the nonprofit sector, and the unique challenges facing the sector and our communities, the extent of management assistance services has been limited. While corporations have used $140 billion of management consulting services from 130,000 firms from the U.S. consulting services industry alone, nonprofits have had access to mere morsels of resources in training, coaching, and consulting services. Overall statistics were elusive (maybe some readers can help with this?), but to the best of my knowledge, there are under 200 local management assistance centers around the U.S. with annual budgets well under $1 million a year. There are independent consultants. A few of the major for-profit consulting firms provide pro bono services or have branches serving nonprofits. And Taproot Foundation engages and matches business volunteers with nonprofits seeking management assistance.

Key considerations when funders and consultants assist nonprofits.

I’ve worked on various sides of the table, having built and run social enterprises, served on nonprofit boards, consulted to nonprofit entrepreneurs and CEOs of major NGO/nonprofit institutions, and served on behalf of philanthropists and foundations.

Management consultants to NGOs and nonprofits can be highly valuable if they keep the following in mind: