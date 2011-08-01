Adobe’s Edge HTML5 Web Tool Blazes A Trail To The Post-Flash Internet

Today Adobe publicly launches the preview of Edge, its Flashless animation tool for web designers. And it’s free to download for anyone interested at Adobe’s Labs webpage. Adobe’s been tinkering with HTML5 tools for a while now, and it actually showed its new Edge authoring tool at the MAX 2010 company conference–but with the public preview comes proof that Adobe’s readying itself for a post-Flash Internet.

Fast Company spoke to Adobe senior computer scientist Josh Hatwich about it, and saw a demonstration of Edge in action. Slick as it is, it’s missing interactive functionality, the ability for Edge-created objects to react to user clicks and text inputs in the way that advanced Flash code does (in games, adverts, and many a tool on many a website). It’s coming soon, Hatwich says. The launch timing begins with the pre-release that enables animation, shortly followed by shapes, expressivity and coding (for truly clever behind-the-scenes website stuff), and then interactivity and graphics will arrive for testing in the public pre-beta before an expected “1.0” product in 2012.

Edge will let web coders “bring animation, similar to that created in Flash Professional, to websites using standards like HTML5, JavaScript and CSS,” according to Adobe’s press release, which also cautions that there are “rapid changes around HTML5,” so it’s “adopting an open development methodology for Adobe Edge and is releasing the software on the Adobe Labs site much earlier than normal in the development proces–before it even reaches beta.” The bold move allows “user feedback to help shape the final product.”

Users of Adobe’s professional products like Flash Professional or Lightroom will be familiar with its clean, simple modular panel display, with a “working window” and a timeline. By clicking on objects in a web page, designers can then drag them to the timeline and apply effects on a timed basis, moving graphics around, rotating them, fading them in and out with certain speeds and timings. There’s all the usability of a slickly-designed UI here, and all the complexity coders will appreciate like tweening and easing (the gentle “slowing” of an image as it zooms into its place, making the effect more elegant to the eye). The casual observer will also recognize this as the sort of functionality usually delivered by Flash code in websites–if you’re not immediately familiar with it, pick almost any photographer’s website from Google, as they love the stuff and their websites are infested with Flash because it makes browsing their portfolio more eye-pleasing.

More thoughtful observers will also notice the similarlity with Flash and note the prominence of the words “HTLM5” and “CSS” in the press release. And Adobe says “Edge Preview works natively with HTML,” “enables users to add motion to existing HTML documents without hampering design integrity of CSS-based layouts,” “create visually rich content from scratch, using familiar drawing tools that produce HTML elements styled with CSS3” and “standard web graphics assets such as SVG, PNG, JPG and GIF”–all signs of a future-facing toolset that utilizes much more open web standards than its proprietary Flash system did.