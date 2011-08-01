5 Things Lady Gaga Can Teach Marketers About Community Building

Building communities all starts with finding a common thread that brings people together. Experiences help define or typify what a community is all about. A community can be extremely close knit, yet very different when looked at on an individual level. But the commonality is that every community has a soul, and to tap into its soul in a meaningful way unlocks all its secrets.

Before joining experiential marketing agency MKTG INC as their Executive Creative Director two years ago, I worked extensively in the music industry. There, I learned an awful lot about musicians. No, not their hard-living lifestyles and jaw-dropping spending habits. I’m talking about their incredible sense of community and loyalty.

I worked for five years at Island DefJam, a label that has a wide-ranging artist roster covering everything from hip-hop to R&B to country. You might think that a rapper from Brooklyn wouldn’t have much reason (or desire) to connect with a country crooner out of Arkansas. But as it turned out, the opposite was true–I soon saw that they were actually a very tightknit community. No matter their genre or origins, these musicians unfailingly came out to support each other, watch each other’s performances, hang out backstage, share ideas, and make music together. It was clear that they truly loved and respected each other. That steady support and genuine respect formed the basis of their community. As do all communities, they shared common interests and a like-mindedness that was real and authentic.

These artists applied this unspoken value for community to their fans as well. One thing that I noticed always separated the great artists from the rest was their absolute devotion to their fans. They didn’t view their fans as walking wallets–for them, their most important task was to make sure that every fan experience was meaningful and memorable. They understood that it was the fans that make the artist a success. Essentially, they knew the fans were their bosses.

That’s how these music artists carefully cultivated strong communities of fans that felt cared for–because they were. Those fans were loved. And the secret to that artist/audience love was always authenticity.

This is a concept I’ve found especially important. Authenticity matters to everyone, but it is especially important for Gen Y’ers. I work extensively with Gen Y since many of our legacy clients like Diageo, NIKE, and Nintendo are savvy enough to recognize and respond to the growing importance and buying power of this consumer segment. The key to understanding them is realizing that they hate dishonesty, but respect authenticity. And once you gain their trust, they are loyal to the end and will become brand advocates.