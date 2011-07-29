President’s Social Media Team Goes After Obama Debt Rivals On Twitter

President Obama’s social media team unleashed a hailstorm of tweets today, galvanizing his followers to support a bipartisan debt ceiling compromise. The Presidential tweets were also aimed directly at his opponents, mostly Republicans, on Twitter. [At the time of publication, @BarackObama was still putting forth updates.]

The President’s previous call to action over debt issues via social media crashed the congressional website, according to widespread reports. That initiative was aimed more generally at U.S. citizens.

Today’s effort garnered a similarly impressive response. CBS News reported: “The Capital call center alerted House offices Friday that the high level of incoming calls [following the Twitter campaign] put the House phone circuits near capacity.”

The Presidential tweets today shined a spotlight on Republicans’ Twitter accounts, which could lead them to gain more social media followers ironically.