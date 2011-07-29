Eureka! A New Era For Scientists And Engineers

Silicon Valley was born in an era of applied experimentation driven by scientists and engineers . It wasn’t pure research, but rather a culture of taking sufficient risks to get products to market through learning, discovery, iteration and execution.This approach would shape Silicon Valley’s entrepreneurial ethos:In startups, failure was treated as experience(until you ran out of money).

The combination of Venture Capital and technology entrepreneurship is one of the great business inventions of the last 50 years. It provides private funds for untested and unproven technology and entrepreneurs. While most of these investments fail, the returns for the ones that win are so great they make up for the failures. The cultural tolerance for failure and experimentation, and a financial structure which balanced risk, return and obscene returns, allowed this system flourish in technology clusters in United States, particularly in Silicon Valley.

Yet this system isn’t perfect. Fromt he point of view of scientists and engineers in a university lab, too often entrepreneurship in all its VC-driven glory — income statements, balance sheets, business plans, revenue models, 5-year forecasts, etc. — seems like another planet.There didn’t seem to be much in common between the Scientific Method and starting a company. And this has been a barrier to commercializing the best of our science research.

Until today.

Today, the National Science Foundation (NSF) — the $6.8-billion U.S. government agency that supports research in all the non-medical fields of science and engineering -is changing the startup landscape for scientists and engineers. The NSF has announced theInnovation Corps — a program to take the most promising research projects in American university laboratories and turn them into startups. It will train them with a process that embracesexperimentation,learning, and discovery.

The NSF will fund 100 science and engineering research projects every year. Each team accepted into the program will receive $50,000.



To commercialize these university innovations NSF will be putting the Innovation Corps (I-Corps) teams through a class that teaches scientists and engineers to treat starting a company as another research project that can be solved by an iterative process of hypotheses testingand experimentation. The class will be aversion of the Lean LaunchPad class we developed in the Stanford Technology Ventures Program, (the entrepreneurship center at Stanford’s School of Engineering).