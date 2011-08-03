Nothing Is Certain But Uncertainty; Here’s How To Manage It In Your Business

I was visiting with longtime friend and colleague Ron Evans of the Hybrid

Group on a recent trip to Los Angeles. Evans runs a small shop of dedicated

developers out of Coloft, a coworking space located in tech trendy Santa

Monica, Calif. Although the Hybrid Group bills themselves as

developer guns-for-hire with a particular penchant for start-ups, Ruby on Rails, and cloud computing, they recently realized their own tools could add value to

others, so they started building products. They also realized that products

were a path to scalable revenue, and perhaps acquisition.

When discussing Hybrid Group’s latest project, Kanban Pad, a project-management tool, Evans

made a comment that prompted this post. He said, “You need to worry about

what you are doing right now. These days, you can’t know what will happen next

week. Everything is uncertain.”

That statement echoed solidly, eventually achieving an eerie

resonance with debt ceiling battle that recently ended in Washington. As a scenario planner, I express my concern about uncertainty all of

the time. I find it the unarticulated underpinning of many a failed strategy.

Arrogance or ignorance often substitute for truth as individuals, and

eventually the organizations they work for assign value to an attribute of the

future for which no meaningful forecast could exist. But when I say

“everything is uncertain,” I am usually talking about large events,

some that may be somewhat near term, but most which exist on the scale of years, if not

decades: economics, demographics, and the politics of China are common examples.

Although I have rarely seen a project plan of any complexity that actually reflects its eventual execution profile, most project plans end up being presented as correct. And for program managers, as for futurists, “they are never wrong today.”

What Evans proposes is a more honest approach: Just tell people you

don’t know what is going to happen next week. That is different from telling

people you don’t know what you intend to do next week. It is fine to share

intent, but that intent needs to be couched with uncertainty–and those using

this thinking process should not be vague, but precise. They should say what

they are uncertain about.

Years ago, I worked on a Product Data Management system for a large

aerospace firm. Part of the project was to create a complete lifecycle

management system with workflows that started the first moment a procurement

officer or anyone else started a conversation about a potential contract. They

wanted to track everything in precise detail, all the way through custom

engineering. And customer engineering proved to be the Achilles’ heel of the

project. We could model the acquisition and negotiation part of a contract. We

could model the delivery of a program. What we couldn’t model was the work

required to create the system, regardless of if it was hardware or software.

Why? Because we weren’t exactly sure how to make what the customer was asking

for. We had uncertainty. The workflow failed the minute the level of

abstraction went to something like “design ASIC,” or Application Specific

Integrated Circuit. Our engineers knew how to design an ASIC, they just didn’t

know how to design this ASIC.