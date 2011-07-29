Breach Of The Week: Your Smartphone Is A Hacker Paradise

Apple‘s iPhone is often touted as being more “secure” than Google’s Android equivalents because it has a tightly managed ecosystem. Apple’s careful not to let malicious apps into its App Store, from where they could worm their way into devices. But that’s not to say they’re completely invulnerable, and recently Apple issued a fresh update to iOS to patch a hole. It turns out that the update dealt with a single loophole uncovered by Trustwave Spiderlabs’ Nick Percoco and team, and Apple worked fast to solve it because as holes go, it was gaping.

The vulnerability was related to the way that Apple’s mobile devices deal with a security feature on “secure” websites like Net banking portals or the checkout portion of an online store (oh, the irony). The Secure Socket Layer (SSL) is the tech that encrypts data like your credit card number so that only you and the website you’ve chosen to share the number with can understand it. It’s designed to prevent tampering or eavesdropping on your transactions by criminals, and it relies on clever “certificates” to work. To get a certificate, a website offering this type of security has to officially request one from a trusted certificate authority, and the certificate is crafted to have the identity of the website built into it. When you surf to the secure bit of this website, your browser asks for the certificate as part of the encryption process and ensures the details match the site you think you’re visiting. If there’s a problem in the certificate loop, the browser is automatically designed to alert you that something fishy is going on, essentially tipping you off to potential data leaks.

Percoco’s team decided to test iOS devices with the same kind of hack that a malicious coder could use to break SSL. They bought an officially issued SSL for a genuine website, cut out the parts of the certificate’s code that equate to its signature of authenticity, and bolted that signature onto a fake certificate for a different website. This kind of violation should be caught by browsers, and it is by desktop ones. But to Spiderlabs’ surprise, mobile Safari just accepted the fake certificate as if it were real.

And that’s astonishing. Because it could let anyone with enough smarts trick you into logging in to what you thought was a genuine website, hand over your credit card details–which the thief would then get, right down to your address and the secure codes on the back–and you’d never know what had happened. All you’d have to do would be to log in to a public Wi-Fi network with your iPhone that a hacker is also present on, and you’d be exposed. It’s not a simple feat from a hacker point of view, and it involves decrypting the data they’ve snooped, but it’s perfectly possible.

Trustwave explained to us that they alerted Apple on July 15th, and Apple’s security team was sufficiently motivated to put a fix in place, test it, and roll it out to the public this week on July 25th, as iOS 4.3.4, destined to patch all the hundreds of millions of iPhones, iPads, and iPod Touches out there in the world.

Android’s Not Safe Either