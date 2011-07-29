The 5 Questions Entrepreneurs Need To Ask In Order To Get Funded

In my last post, I cautioned about the dangers of learning about venture capital from watching a TV show. After all, would you learn about how to remove a gallbladder from watching ER, or how to behave if you’re arrested from Law and Order? No, TV isn’t reality (even reality TV) and Shark Tank is plenty entertaining, but hardly a roadmap for funding.

So how do you go about raising capital? Any proper “show me the money” checklist begins with one question: What kind of money are you raising? Money comes in three basic flavors, Friends and Family, Angel Money, and Venture Capital.

Friends and Family: If you’ve got an idea that doesn’t need much capital, and you’ve got friends with spare cash or a rich uncle, then you can pass the hat among your pals. Just be aware that even small amounts of money need legal documents, or you may find you’ve got a successful company and investors with unrealistic expectations of what their dollars entitle them to. Whether you sell shares in the company (equity) or have your investors buy convertible debt, a clear legal document is in order.

Angel Investors: The next rung on the ladder is angel capital, which has maturated into an active, and in some cases, well organized system of wealthy individuals who often work together, reviewing new companies and investing anywhere from fifty thousand dollars to a few hundred thousand. Groups like New York Angels, with whom I’ve worked, provide a level playing field, solid feedback, and a good mix of enthusiastic entrepreneurial investors and investment professionals. One of the nice things about angel groups is that many of the investors are themselves entrepreneurs. This means you can connect on a business level, but also as fellow travelers in the bumpy and exhilarating world of startups. Sites like Angelsoft provide a way to connect with the community and share investment opportunities.

Venture Capital: If you need a large slug of capital, then you’ll be looking for institutional money invested through venture capital funds. These groups are investment professionals, often with large amounts of money in their funds. They’ve raised their capital from limited partners (LP’s) and have shared a clear investment thesis for the companies, stage of growth, and sectors that they focus on. Young entrepreneurs often make the mistake of ignoring what companies say publicly about the size of their investments and their areas of focus. Don’t waste your time here. If a firm says they do biotech and clean tech, don’t try and get a meeting to pitch your consumer web business.

If you don’t have a clear picture to whether you’re looking for for friends, angels, or venture investors, now is the time to figure it out. A company that needs $200,000 doesn’t need $5,000,000–and it’s your job as an entrepreneur to have an honest vision of what you need, and how you’ll put it to work. Homework here pays off.