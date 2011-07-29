This Week In Bots: The Locomotion Edition

Waterstrider

Check out this research by the Harbin Institute of Technology in China, which was based on an analysis of how a waterstrider moves across the surface tension of a pool of water.

Learning that the strider’s skills are all about the angle of its fine legs to the surface and the tiny hairs that dot each leg (which create vortices that trap air so it doesn’t sink), scientists built their own robotic version. It measures a tiny 24 mm across, comes with two tiny “propellers” and motors, weighs about 300 times as much as the insect does, but still manages to remain safely poised above the surface of a pool.

What’s it for? An exercise in science for one, but also handy for future robot design. One can imagine all sorts of spying or environmental monitoring, or even wildlife filming purposes for a fleet of tiny robotic waterstriders.

Swarmbots Dance To Make A Landing Pad

Coordinating the moves of a single robot is tricky enough, but how about a swarm? And then how about getting that swarm to move in an organized fashion so they can build a mobile landing pad for a hovering quadrocopter robot to settle on? That’s what the team at Georgia Robotics and Intelligent Systems lab is up to with their Kephera swarm bots.