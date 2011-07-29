Quirky.com Comes To TV, Twitter Flagging NSFW, Spotify Shakes Up ISPs, Apple Has More Cash Than U.S. Government

Quirky.com Comes To TV . The Sundance Channel just announced a new reality TV series about the business of DIY innovation. Quirky features 24-year-old Ben Kaufman, founder and CEO of Quirky.com, a product design and manufacturing company that relies entirely on an online community to bring an idea from concept to market. For the series, Kaufman and his team will select product ideas from two aspiring James Dysons per episode, revealing how their concepts go from creative spark to a (hopefully) top-selling product. The series will air for six weeks beginning August 30. –NM

Updated 6:33 p.m. EST

Amazon Deals With NBC To Rival Netflix. Building a net video streaming service to rival Netflix, Amazon’s secured access to part of NBCUniversal’s film archive, including titles like Elizabeth and Babe. The NBC films will be available for streaming via the $79-a-year Amazon Prime system. –KE

Updated 8:35 a.m. EST

Twitter Flagging NSFW Statuses. Twitter, conscious of its role as a one-to-many broadcaster of news and Net content, is adding a little tweak to its code that’ll eventually let users (including the Tweep who added the status update) flag content as “Possibly Sensitive.” It’s a sign that users may be able to be a little more granular about the news updates they choose to receive from Twitter’s stream of updates, which may be particularly important in an office environment that doesn’t welcome NSFW items. –KE

Spotify Shaking Up U.K. ISP Business. In a sign of how disruptive music streaming service Spotify is, and how much the way it works is influencing the music industry and the business of supplying Net service to customers, Virgin in the U.K. has revealed it will bundle Spotify with its broadband subscriptions for “significantly less” than the £9.99 Spotify currently charges for its monthly Premium subscription. Essentially, Virgin is using the new content company, which relies on an ISP to work, to sell itself as an ISP: Could be a big influencer on the industry. –KE

Apple Now Has More Cash Than U.S. Government. Two new surveys show Apple has passed Nokia to become the world’s number one smartphone vendor, holding off Samsung, and closing in on LG’s seat as the third largest vendor of any type of mobile phone. Meanwhile Apple’s accumulated cash, driven largely by iPhone sales, now exceeds larger the U.S. government’s balance–KE