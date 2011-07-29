Failure To Communicate

Like it or not, skilled at it or not, after you put the

technical aspects of business aside, everything else is about people.

Even though you think people should be able to see past your

“interpersonal skill” challenges, the truth is that the more you tick people

off, frustrate them or trigger fear, anger or resentment the less people are

inclined to do anything to make you more successful (why should they make you

happier when you’re making them miserable), much less cooperate with you. At the very least, acting in a way that

is off putting is a distraction.

Marshall Goldsmith is possibly the world’s preeminent

executive coach and I (MG) consider myself lucky to call him a mentor and

friend. In his mega successful and

mega enjoyable book, What Got You Here Won’t Get You There: How Successful

People Become Even More Successful he has identified twenty behaviors that are sure to

help you lose friends and influence no one. Engage in them at your own peril.

1.

Winning too much: The

need to win at all costs and in all situations.

2.

Adding too much value: The

overwhelming desire to add our 2 cents to every discussion.

3.

Passing judgment: The

need to rate others and impose our standards on them.