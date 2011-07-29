How Market-Driven Health Insurance Exchanges Can Be Successful

The government’s Affordable Care Act aims to make health insurance more accessible and affordable to millions of individual Americans and employees of small businesses. State-run health insurance exchanges are a vital tool in achieving that goal. At their best, exchanges are efficient marketplaces that give buyers more choice, provide health insurers with an opportunity to reach more consumers and, through transparency and competition (two elements lacking in today’s private health insurance industry) keep costs down.

But the Federal government and some states have dangerously underestimated the complexity and technical challenges of building public health insurance exchanges. This view was reinforced last week when Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Kathleen Sebelius released draft proposals for minimum requirements for state-run exchanges.

In seven years of building the nation’s largest private Medicare exchange, which processes millions of health plan-related exchange transactions annually, I’ve learned that becoming effective takes time. Business and compliance processes, foundational technology, back-end processing, consumer-facing decision support tools, and licensed and trained support personnel must all come together into a finely-tuned package. Once operating, an exchange needs continual refinement based on evolving needs.

The HHS draft proposals released last week would require state-run exchanges to fulfill certain basic functions and oversight responsibilities. In a July 10 op-ed in the Huffington Post, Secretary Sebelius wrote that state-run exchanges will share three features: They will be “one-stop shops” for consumers seeking private health insurance; they will set conditions that insurers compete only on price and quality; and they will ensure a basic level of coverage. Based on our experience, there are four essential principles that must be applied to meet these minimum standards.

1. Build for change.

Exchanges must be built with a flexible underlying architecture on a technology platform that allows for the inevitable changes that they will need to make.