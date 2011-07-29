How To Brand Yourself Like A Celebrity (Even If You Think You’re Not That Special)

As I tell my clients over and over, your personal branding
campaign should be primarily centered on the goal of branding yourself as a
celebrity within your market. The
key phrase here is “within your market.” You don’t need to become the next
Hollywood superstar, you just need to become the go-to guy in your field,
within your market. And as you
know if you’ve been paying attention, that involves branding yourself both as
an expert and as an interesting individual. Why interesting? Because it’s not good enough simply to
be considered good at what you do; you also need to be memorable. You need to stick in the minds of
potential clients, so that when they need your services, you are the first
person they think of. For some
clients I’ve spoken to, this seems to present a problem. “There’s simply nothing memorable about
me,” they say. If you identify
with that notion, pay attention, because today I’m going to show you that
anyone can brand themselves as an expert and a celebrity if they are willing to
commit 100% to that goal.
A common misperception about celebrities, whether in the
entertainment industry, in business, or in sports, is that they are generally
superior to the rest of the population.
Many people perceive celebrities as not only talented, but also smart,
good looking, ambitious, funny, and so on. The truth, in most cases, is that celebrities are just like
the rest of the population, with some minor differences that make all the
difference. The average NFL player
is extremely good at football, but that’s probably the only thing separating
him from the rest of the population.
Warren Buffet is extremely gifted when it comes to finance. Justin Bieber is a great musician. Do you see what I am getting at
here? Becoming a celebrity doesn’t
mean transforming into a totally different person. It means getting
extremely good at one thing.
That sounds much less intimidating, right?
Of course, getting good at something doesn’t help you if
nobody knows about it. And that is
where celebrity branding comes into play.
Let’s walk through the process together. Who are you, and what are you good at? What gifts, skills, or knowledge sets
you apart from the competition?
The answers to those questions point us to the essence of your personal
brand. Whether you’re a forensic
accountant or a beauty consultant, your brand should position you as an expert
in your field, and it should reflect the specialized skills or knowledge that
your competition doesn’t have, or doesn’t communicate.
The next ingredient to an effective personal brand is
memorability. What will make you
stick in the minds of potential customers? To answer this question, step away from your business
qualifications for a second and think about your personality. What makes you unique? Your hobbies? Your sense of humor?
Your passion for music, movies, or sports? Identify two or three personality traits that make you
unique, and you’ve identified the “personal” part of your personal brand.
Branding yourself as a celebrity sounds intimidating. But as we’ve seen, it is something that
most business owners can accomplish if they are serious about it. Do you have an area of business
expertise? Do you have hobbies,
passions, or interesting personality traits? That’s all it takes. With commitment, hard work, and the
right guidance, you can become a celebrity within your market.
[Image: Flickr user nicogenin]
JW Dicks (@jwdicks)
& Nick Nanton (@nicknanton)
are best-selling authors that consult for small- and medium-sized businesses on
how to build their business through Personality Driven Marketing, Personal
Brand Positioning, Guaranteed Media, and Mining Hidden Business Assets. They
offer free articles, white papers, and case studies at their
Web site. Jack and Nick have been featured inThe
New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Newsweek, FastCompany.com,
and many more media outlets.