Visualizing The Traffic Of Rome, Paris, And Tel Aviv

Los Angeles managed to survive Carmageddon, with some help from Ashton Kutcher and traffic updates from Waze, a service that utilizes the GPS-enabled phones of its users to compile traffic maps. A few months ago, Waze made a slick video of a day of L.A. traffic, showing where people were driving and where they were getting congested. Now, they’ve made new videos (with the help of the Gray Area Foundation for the Arts) for other, more far-flung cities: Paris, Rome, and Tel Aviv.

In these videos, each lit-up line represents a car trip. The lines burst with purple when there is traffic, and other colored bars rise above when various alerts are activated, like for police or hazards. In Paris, you can see the main ring road around the center city is in constant use, while one corridor through the city also becomes quite congested, especially at rush hour:

Rome is configured much like Paris, though with much worse traffic, it appears. People also drive into the center of the city more often. Congestion there appears much worse than in Paris, with several major thoroughfares shooting off purple sparks during rush hours.