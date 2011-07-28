Leadership Hall Of Fame: W. Chan Kim And Renée Mauborgne, Authors Of “Blue Ocean Strategy”

W. Chan Kim: As we look back at the last 100 years of business history, companies from diverse industries have repeatedly broken away from the competition to create new market space with tremendous growth and profit opportunities. Yet, no theory existed to explain such strategic moves or to provide a systematic approach to reproduce such successes. Innovation was often viewed as a “black box,” a result of entrepreneurial instinct, or the chance result of numerous trial and error experiments. The result: Strategy research over the last 25 years focused not on how to create these blue oceans of new market space, but rather on how to out-compete rivals in existing industries. Under this view of strategy, industry structure is seen as given and the best a company can do is to maximize its share of existing demand.

Blue Ocean Strategy was born out of the question, “Is there a pattern to the creation and capturing of uncontested market space? And if so what is it?” To answer these questions we studied more than 150 strategic moves spanning more than thirty industries over some fifteen years. Our research revealed that there are indeed common patterns behind the creation and capturing of blue oceans. Blue Ocean Strategy is the articulation of the theory, tools, and frameworks behind those patterns. It offers a systematic way to open up new market space that companies, organizations, and governments can all apply.

Why do you think the book was so successful and resonated with the business world?

Renée Mauborgne: Our book answered the research questions we had studied for decades–Is there any common pattern behind how to break away from the competition and create new demand and strong profitable growth? And what is the methodology for systematically pursuing blue oceans of uncontested market space? We believe these are also the questions that every company needs to ask as they try to survive the intense competition of the real business world. These questions have become more acute than ever in recent years. Developments such as globalization of production and exchange of goods, world-wide flow of information and capital, as well as accelerated technological advancement have improved industrial productivity, permitting suppliers to produce an unprecedented array of products and services while removing niche markets and monopoly havens, making competition in the global market increasingly intense. At the same time, there is little evidence of any increase in demand in developed markets. In more and more industries, supply is outstripping demand, resulting in hastened commoditization of products and services, intensified price wars, and shrinking profit margins. It is more imperative than ever for companies to move from red oceans of bloody competition to blue oceans of profitable growth. This, we believe, underlies the success of this book and its popularity among the business communities.

In the years since the book’s release, do you feel more companies are using a blue ocean approach?

Kim: In fact, blue ocean strategic moves have taken place throughout the history of industry evolution. What our research focused on was uncovering and decoding the underlying pattern behind these strategic moves. Of course, with the publication of Blue Ocean Strategy, this approach is systematically laid out to business practitioners so that they have a roadmap, tools and frameworks to create blue oceans in an opportunity maximizing, risk minimizing way. The objective is to make the formulation and execution of blue ocean strategy as systematic and actionable as competing in the red oceans of existing market space. The response from enterprises has been incredibly powerful. If you visit our website on the front page there is an ever-changing list of articles on companies, non-profits, and even governments pursuing blue ocean strategy and the results they are obtaining. We would invite any of Fast Company‘s interested readers to visit the site to see the rich array of applications in organizations. Currently, for example, there are a number of articles on the front page on how the Malaysian government is applying blue ocean strategy.