Voyurl Watches Your Web Browsing, To Create Custom Infographics

When we first reported on Adam Leibsohn’s online startup Voyurl, we were a bit flummoxed by its pitch: The service asked users to install a browser extension that tracks their web-surfing activity and broadcasts it to the outside world in a live-updated feed, sort of like a mashup of Twitter, Google Reader, and the browser’s “history” tab. But Leibsohn did say that Voyurl 1.0 was very experimental and that things were changing — and sure enough, the company has now “pivoted” (in Silicon Valley parlance) its entire model and user experience toward something less radical, but perhaps much more useful. Voyurl still asks users to install a browser extension that tracks their surfing activity, but instead of exposing this “clickstream” in an RSS-style firehose, Voyurl now uses it to power a dashboard full of nerdtacular infographics about your browsing habits — and a content-recommendation engine that is smart enough to send you new stuff without requiring you to constantly “Like,” rate, favorite, or “+1” anything.

What Leibsohn and his team learned from Voyurl’s previous incarnation, he tells Co.Design, was that “it’s not that people don’t want to share [their clickstream] — it’s more about, how do we make it useful? We bolted all the bells and whistles on that we wanted, but it wasn’t necessarily intuitive to use. So we went back to zero, took it all apart and put it back together.” Now, says Leibsohn, Voyurl does “two things amazingly well”: personal analytics — that is, those deep-dive infographics about how and where you consume content on the web — and content recommendations.

The personal-analytics function may seem like it’s only interesting to lifehacking power dorks, but Leibsohn disagrees. “Whether people know it or not, the ‘quantified self’ is becoming a mainstream object,” he says, citing examples like Nike+ and FitBit. “Voyurl will show you visuals about yourself you never seen before, and later, let you compare yourself to your friends.” The goal is to show you what you really do (and who you really are) on the web. “Actions speak louder than words, so let’s use that to define ourselves online,” Leibsohn says.

Voyurl’s new personal-infographics dashboard looks almost like a Feltron Annual Report, displaying pie charts, bar graphs, and other intriguing visualizations like “streamgraphs” (which look like Technicolor EKG patterns of your browsing activity) and “digital DNA” (blocky, sparkline-esque graphics that offer a quick overview of daily habits). There’s even a section near the top called “Did You Know?” which imparts fun factoids (based on your browsing activity) about your favorite subject: yourself.