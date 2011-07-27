Rock Health Provides Disruptive Force For Health Care

What are the odds that I would find myself in a room with two other women who also had worked at Intel and were passionate about health care? I thought maybe a million-to-one until I met Halle Tecco and Leslie Zeigler at Rock Health . They are truly star power.

It

gets better from there. Rock Health is a new nonprofit incubator in the

touristy Chinatown part of San Francisco.

But take the elevator past the imported knickknacks and large animal

sculptures in the doorway and you will find an open, industrial workspace

dedicated to software development to change health care. These women have the

dream of disrupting the worst-run consumer industry in America with new mobile

technologies that put power back in the hands of patients and providers.

In

case you are wondering where the power lies now, it’s in the hands of the

payers.

In

most industries, the growth of information technology has shifted power to the

customer. Or at least put it in the hands of the vendor who can target based on

known customer preferences.

But

health care has very little CRM, and no VRM. These software driven terms

translated to health care would mean that the provider had adequate information

about you to offer you intelligent treatment choices, and that you as the

patient had the power to choose who and what gets treated and what you will

pay. In health care, the patient has almost no choice of either treatment or

cost.

Rock

Health has eleven resident grantees (who have received nominal sums of $20,000)

in its the first program, and twenty “member companies” who have not received

money but can come to workshops and receive advice. They are focused everywhere

from preventing hospital readmissions, to drawing conclusions from large data

sets, to helping people find doctors who will give discounts.

But

Rock Health isn’t trying to boil the ocean of our broken health care system.

Instead, it is trying to work around the intransigence of the existing old

guard to empower patients. It doesn’t touch the areas of data integration or

flirt with privacy laws no one understands. Realizing that mobile devices can

be used for prevention, monitoring, and better communication, it is trying to

encourage startups that can succeed in selling into this difficult market

because they are not selling to hospitals, but rather selling WITH hospitals.