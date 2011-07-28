Marketing As Service: Stop Selling And Start Doing

He was harder to shake than a lamppost and half as bright. Another financial advisor spouting out his expertise into the phone before I’d even downed my first cup of java. I didn’t know the guy from Adam and he sure as heck didn’t know me. Nonetheless, he droned on until my patience expired, forcing a polite but stern, “thanks but no thanks,” followed by a hope-ending click.

Later that week, I attended my fifth Media & Technology CEO Summit put on by my friends Tom Livaccari (left in photo) and Ken Shapiro, two UBS financial advisors who are about as far from the cold-calling yacker as you can get. Long-time proponents of the approach I call Marketing as Service, The Livaccari Shapiro Wealth Management Group offers a textbook case on growing your business by selling less and doing more.

Know your Niche

For Marketing as Service programs to be effective, it’s essential to have a tightly defined target to whom you can deliver a meaningful benefit. Having been entrepreneurs themselves in the ’90s, it’s not surprising that Livaccari and Shapiro decided to focus their practice on advising entrepreneurs and CEOs of Internet, media and tech companies. Remembering the unique issues these entrepreneurs faced, Shapiro noted, “We always wished we could find an advisor that would in essence partner with us.”

Start Small

Since Marketing as Service programs can be costly, start small and build from success. When Livaccari and Shapiro first realized they could help their clients by bringing them together, they started with a roundtable discussion among a few CEOs facing the same issues. The program grew quickly. Reported Shapiro, “They found [the events] so valuable that [attendees] suggested other CEOs that they thought could benefit from similar discussions in the future.”

Vary the Value Add

At the core of every successful Marketing as Service program is something of genuine value to the target. For Livaccari and Shapiro, the value to their prospects and customers is more than just useful information. Explained Shapiro, “Clients tell us that these summits have helped them stimulate meaningful ideas, make valuable connections and in one case even initiated a conversation with a party that later acquired their company.”

Rely on Relevance

One of the more obvious aspects of Marketing as Service is the benefit of pinpoint relevance to everyone concerned. “Because the content and the other participants in these events are so relevant to our clients and prospects’ lives we find they are eager to join us,” added Shapiro. “This leads to these events being excellent ice breakers, which enable people to experience first-hand our consultative and value-added approach.”