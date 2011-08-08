Facebook Lets You Tag Companies In Photos. Test: How Fast Will They Untag?

The background:In May, Facebook enabled users to tag brands in photos, just like they tag friends. The photos then show up on a brand’s Facebook page. This makes a lot of sense for companies, as they strive to be part of consumers’ lives, but…

The experiment:What happens when users post and tag unflattering photos of products? We did just that, then watched and waited for the untagging.

The result: Some companies untagged immediately. Others either didn’t notice our photos, or didn’t care. Coke acted the fastest–within an hour. “If someone were to tag you in a photo and you didn’t like the shirt you’re wearing, you’d untag. That’s more or less the policy we have for Coke on Facebook,” says Ashley Brown, Coca-Cola’s director of digital communications and social media.

View the slideshow to see how other companies responded to unflattering tagging >>

