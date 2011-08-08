Reader’s Feedback: June 2011

Creative Surge

People like Sal Khan are so close to saving the world’s working poor (“The 100 Most Creative People In Business 2011“). The greatest obstruction to overcoming economic inequality in our time is the education system. For a while now, the present system has effectively secured the economic status of the rich. Today, even degree programs required for low-paying jobs can drown whole families in student debt, putting the best-paying jobs out of reach for a great portion of our society. Through Khan’s creation of a free online university, there will be a truly level playing field. This is certain to unleash an unimaginable wellspring of motivation in the poor, and I believe this will be the greatest disruptive technology to come out of the 21st century. The genius of Khan is that he has shown modern pedagogy a better learning model for the future. Will we have the courage to let him unleash the potential of every single living person today? I certainly hope so.

Sal Khan is pure genius, leveling the playing field one free lesson at a time. I am mildly curious why Fast Company didn’t think this warranted the No. 1 ranking on the list. Bravo, and keep going!



Sal Khan’s educational web videos attract roughly 2 million unique visitors a month. | Photo by Robyn Twomey

Just finished your piece on Conan O’Brien and laughed out loud at several of the annotations to the story. Nice touch.

The June issue is one of the best print-magazine issues I have ever seen. I’ve learned more about innovation from this one magazine than I have in months. The profiles are inspiring, encouraging, and make me want to get creative right away. I actually feel like getting in touch with some of the people featured to tell them how awesome they are.

Chris Cox is one of the reasons why Facebook is still so relevant. It’s not about the technology–it’s about the ideas. Brilliant.

Hats off to Sunni Brown. Not only is she creative in the work she does, but she also shows tremendous creativity in her business strategy–just look at the Ogilvy Notes project at this year’s SXSW Interactive Festival, her coauthorship of Gamestorming, and her partnership with Sharpie. Nice pick, Fast Company.

