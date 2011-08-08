Per-Ivar Sellergren Talks Electric Power Airplanes

Sellergren, 60, is helping Volvo put energy storage–both batteries and high-power supercapacitors–in the body panels of cars.

“We’re developing two types of storage: a battery, mainly for electric vehicles, and supercapacitors, designed primarily for hybrid vehicles. Both can go in the panels of a car, in the door or the hood, for example. Our battery is very, very thin. Each fiber could be a battery cell, and about 5,000 fibers fit in a human hair. Because this technology can spread across a large surface area, it opens up a lot of possibilities for the amount of energy it can store. One potential application is airplanes. If you put batteries in the wings and bodies, you can run a plane with electric power and a small hybrid engine. When the plane is climbing, it would use battery power; when landing, the battery can be recharged with the propeller as the generator.”

