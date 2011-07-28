HP And Kraft “Green Invest” In Brazil

We all know by now that Brazil is a hot model regarding innovative environmental initiatives. I’d like to note one company, Hewlett Packard, which is leading the way with important green investments. It’s a great model for any company seeking to enter another country and make a forprofit–and nonprofit–difference.

Hewlett Packard gets strong recognition for what we call the

“Philanthropy Value Chain.” The Philanthropy Value Chain is a term we’ve

coined which tracks and rewards progress for each company’s creation,

production and maintenance of its operations. It helps the company and the

consumer feel good about what is being produced.

Hewlett Packard’s focus is on “Conscious

Choice.” Through its partnership

with the Akatu Institute, they mobilize citizens around environmental

responsibility. The Akatu Institute is a

Brazilian organization focused on creating conscious consumers. A portion of sales from all of HP’s environmentally-friendly

products go to this Institute, which has raised more than half a million

dollars.

What happens next? HP has taken their investment along the

“Philanthropy Value Chain” further.

These funds are used to help 2,000 schools in Brazil raise awareness about

over-consumption. They then teach young

children to focus on sustainability, allowing nature and our environment to

survive.

The final part of the Philanthropy Value Chain was HP’s

creation of a Green Awards program.

Green Awards recognize employees who make environmental improvements

inside HP Brazil.

So a Key Takeaway for

all of us: An impressive, thorough

effort by HP along Philanthropy Value Chain lines. Their program is holistic,

incentivizing HP employees, touching Brazil’s citizens, educating a newer,

younger population of children, and raising funds.

May all our companies, present and future, incorporate green

as part of thinking, being and operating.