HP And Kraft “Green Invest” In Brazil

We all know by now that Brazil is a hot model regarding
innovative environmental initiatives. I’d
like to note one company, Hewlett Packard, which is leading the way with important
green investments. It’s a great model for any company seeking to enter another
country and make a forprofit–and nonprofit–difference.
Hewlett Packard gets strong recognition for what we call the
“Philanthropy Value Chain.”[1] The Philanthropy Value Chain is a term we’ve
coined which tracks and rewards progress for each company’s creation,
production and maintenance of its operations. It helps the company and the
consumer feel good about what is being produced.
Hewlett Packard’s focus is on “Conscious
Choice.” Through its partnership
with the Akatu Institute, they mobilize citizens around environmental
responsibility. The Akatu Institute is a
Brazilian organization focused on creating conscious consumers. A portion of sales from all of HP’s environmentally-friendly
products go to this Institute, which has raised more than half a million
dollars.
What happens next? HP has taken their investment along the
“Philanthropy Value Chain” further.
These funds are used to help 2,000 schools in Brazil raise awareness about
over-consumption. They then teach young
children to focus on sustainability, allowing nature and our environment to
survive.
The final part of the Philanthropy Value Chain was HP’s
creation of a Green Awards program.
Green Awards recognize employees who make environmental improvements
inside HP Brazil.
So a Key Takeaway for
all of us: An impressive, thorough
effort by HP along Philanthropy Value Chain lines. Their program is holistic,
incentivizing HP employees, touching Brazil’s citizens, educating a newer,
younger population of children, and raising funds.
May all our companies, present and future, incorporate green
as part of thinking, being and operating.
**********
Another superb company in Brazil is Kraft. Kraft’s innovation is that it invests early
in astute farming techniques combined with significant school education on
humanitarian efforts and nutrition education.
Much of Kraft’s efforts in Brazil focus on training for
improving cacao production for over 220 cacao-farming families. It’s a strong statement which allows them to
engage Clif Bar’s ‘cradle
to cradle‘ production[2],
respecting the environment at all points.
Kraft knows that how they produce their goods, each
ingredient, counts in how it builds or tears down our world. And in this
increasingly socially responsible society, customers want to know that the
ingredients are appropriately made, mixed, farmed. It’s not only the right thing to do, it’s
also a smart consumer play.
Additionally, Kraft outreaches directly to schools. The Kraft Foundation works with INMED
Partnerships for Children, launching a school-based nutrition program within Brazil.
It provides $2.25 million over three years to help children up to the age of 14
learn about good nutrition, physical activity, basic hygiene and sanitation.
Key Takeaway: Kraft’s
Philanthropy Value Chain has two important components–the farming community and
the education community. Sometimes a
business’ Philanthropic and Business Investments can take a two-pronged
approach.
By focusing on both farms and schools, Kraft is ensuring
that their corporate and community needs are being met. Food production is top-quality
and efficient for their products. Yet they are also helping young children
establish good habits in eating, cleanliness, fitness. Both of these initiatives help safeguard health
for a corporation’s profits; it helps ensure health for Brazil’s burgeoning
generation.
********
HP and Kraft follow the Philanthropy Value Chain through engagement
in multiple sectors. Sometimes it’s
direct funding. Sometimes it’s investing
in education, or rewarding your employees.
But always, the Philanthropy Value Chain delivers: in profit, in people,
in a long-term purposeful use of our world.
********
[1]
Philanthropy Value Chain: The for-profit world has many value chains which track
progress and connection along the production line. The most well known would be the supply
chain. The Philanthropy Value Chain describes all the points in the
“production process” of philanthropy that a company leverages. This is a term originated by CSR expert Pamela Hawley.
[2] For more
information, see “Clif
Bar’s Cradle to Cradle–Not Cradle to Grave” on Pamela Hawley’s blog.