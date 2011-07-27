When Hacks Attack: The Computer Security Textbook Plagiarism Epidemic

Borrowing code is standard operating procedure for those who work with software. All modern computer program languages use what is known as an “object oriented” model, which means code is designed to be modular–like swappable, repeatable, spawning objects. Over time standards have emerged, with programs often inheriting code from third-party libraries. Many popular open source packages like Drupal or WordPress are not only composed of contributions and “borrowings” of thousands of developers and sources, but are architected to be customized by copying parts to be “overridden.” In other words, copying is required, and there are a variety of licenses that specifically allow for it, provided credit is given. Code is a bit like a message in a bottle floating in the ocean… it could end up anywhere. If someone doesn’t want you taking his code, it would be cloaked with encryption.

This “information wants to be free,” the credo of programmers everywhere, is a far cry from American copyright law and tradition, which discourages unfettered copying. This difference in ethos may explain why so many computer security books appear to be plagiarized. Indeed, entire tomes–written by an array of self-proclaimed computer security experts–seem to have been copied and pasted from other sources without attribution, their authors not even bothering to conjure up a single original adverb, as if they were just grabbing code from another website.

I first became aware of this plagiarism-palooza from Brian Martin, a computer security professional who, under his handle “Jericho,”

is a founding member of Attrition.org, a popular computer security web site that has as its mission (he calls

it a “crusade”) “to expose industry frauds and inform the public about

incorrect information in computer security articles.” He has

spent months plugging phrases from these books into Google in an attempt

to locate the original source material.

The project, he says, was a

“nasty side effect” of investigating “charlatans”–those who thrive on

deceit to promote themselves–when a fan pointed out a book review that had found rampant plagiarism

in a popular computer security book. From there it snowballed, and since

many of these authors have written multiple books, he has no shortage

of material. Lately he’s noticed more and more plagiarism and copyright

violation (wholesale scraping of content) in the security world.

Jericho

does it, he says, because “integrity is a fundamental principal” behind

computer security. “If a published author showed a lack of integrity in

the creation of their book, the industry needs to know about it. If he

lied, cheated or stole to get there, it begs the question: What else

does he lie about?”

The amount of plagiarism is shocking. Jericho found that 99.3% of the words in Spyware Reference & Study Guide, by Gregory D. Evans, are plagiarized–that’s 320 out of 322 pages, with the author copying up to 100 straight pages at a time–as is 95% of Evans’s How to Become the World’s No. 1 Hacker. Half the words in Ankit Fadia and Manu Zacharia‘s Network Intrusion Alert were gleaned from other sources as were a third of another book Fadia published, Unofficial Guide to Ethical Hacking. Dr. Ali Jahangiri has penned three books and all three appear rife with plagiarism; Attrition calculated that 98% of The Security Policy Cookbook and 97.8% of Computer Networking Handbook were taken virtually word-for-word from other published sources. Hackers and Crackers, by Sahil Khan, is 99.35% plagiarized. Nine out of every 10 words of Cy83r Terror, by Vaidehi Sachin, a former lawyer and the lone journalist of the group, come from other sources.